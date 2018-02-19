 

WWE News: David Arquette Congratulates Jeff Jarrett, 2009 Elimination Chamber Match Online

February 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
David Arquette WCW

– David Arquette took to social media to offer congratulations to Jeff Jarrett on his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction. Arquette, who worked with Jarrett during his brief WCW run that included a championship reign, posted to Twitter:

– WWE posted the full Smackdown Elimination Chamber match from No Way Out 2009 on YouTube; you can check it out below. Triple H won the match against Edge, Big Show, Jeff Hardy, The Undertaker and Vladimir Kozlov:

