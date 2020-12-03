wrestling / News
WWE News: David Arquette on Ghostface Appearing in NXT, The Bella Twins Want Their Mom to Open Up in Total Bellas Clip, Bobby Fish on Pursuing His Dream
– Scream franchise star and former WCW World Heavyweight champion David Arquette commented on the WWE on FOX Twitter account tweeting a photo of Johnny Gargano with some Ghostface associates. A person dressed as Ghostface also appeared on last night’s NXT and appeared to distract Damian Priest in his tag team match.
David Arquette wrote in response to the tweet by WWE on FOX, “I would really call #deweyriley if I was @WWENXT he’s really the one with all the experience fighting #ghostface I’m just a 1x #wcw #champion but I am a @JohnnyGargano #mark”
At what point does @WWENXT call @DavidArquette for help? pic.twitter.com/24ykAfGOMJ
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 3, 2020
I would really call #deweyriley if I was @WWENXT he’s really the one with all the experience fighting #ghostface I’m just a 1x #wcw #champion 😱 but I am a @JohnnyGargano #mark
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 3, 2020
– E! Entertainment has released a new clip for Total Bellas where the Bella Twins try to get their mother Kathy to open up. That video is available below:
– The Undisputed Era members Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong recently appeared on the SwerveCity Podcast. A new clip is available from that episode where Bobby Fish talks about continuing to actively pursue his dream.
