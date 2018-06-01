WWE News: David Arquette On Possibly Working With WWE, TMZ Covers Lana Bikini Photos

– As we previously reported, former WCW World Champion David Arquette announced that he is currently training to make a comeback to pro wrestling. He recently spoke with TMZ and asked about the possibility of working with the WWE.

He said: “I love WWE. I’ve always been a fan of the McMahons and Vince and everything they’ve been doing over there, [but] it’s a real weird relationship with me and wrestling. I’m just here to clear my name. People have been giving me a hard time for 18 years, and I’m sick of it. [People saying] that I didn’t deserve [the WCW World title]… put some respect on my name!”

Arquette appeared for WWE in 2010, teaming with Alex Riley against Randy Orton. He was eventually powerbombed through a table by Orton.

– TMZ has several photos of Lana dancing in a bikini during filming of Total Divas. You can see one of Lana and another of Nikki Bella below.