WWE News: David Taylor Works Guest Stint at Performance Center, Rock & Kevin Hart’s Very British Christmas Video
December 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WCW and WWE alumnus Dave Taylor had a stint at the WWE Performance Center as a guest coach. PWInsider says that Taylor, best known for his work with William Regal in both companies, was at the PC “recently.” He previously coached at the PC in February.
– BBC Radio 1 released a NSFW (language) video of The Rock and Kevin Hart’s “Very British Christmas,” which you can see below. The description reads:
This video contains very strong language and adult humour.
Jumanji: The Next Level’s Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are subjected to a very British Christmas. The question is, have they been naughty or nice this year?…
