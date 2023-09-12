wrestling / News
WWE News: Day in the Life of The Miz, 15 Minutes of Superstars in TikToks, New Shirts for Omos & Jey Uso
September 12, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar The Miz released a new TikTok video showcasing a day where he gets to hang out with the Cleveland Browns:
@mikethemiz Day in the life: Dawg Pound Captain Big thank you to the @Cleveland Browns for an unforgettable experience. Townhall amazing after game food and drinks. #NFL ♬ original sound – MikeTheMiz
– WWE released a video showcasing 15 minutes of WWE TikToks that are better than sleep:
– WWE Shop has new shirts available for Omos and “Main Event” Jey Uso:
The Nigerian Giant! Come to #WWEShop and check out this NEW Omos T-Shirt! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/r1GDNOLu2B pic.twitter.com/nIzsps40bL
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) September 11, 2023
Main Event Jey Uso! This NEW Tee and Hoodie are available now at #WWEShop! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/kB6oNCjID8 pic.twitter.com/XprKXeuMfj
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) September 12, 2023
