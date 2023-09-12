wrestling / News

WWE News: Day in the Life of The Miz, 15 Minutes of Superstars in TikToks, New Shirts for Omos & Jey Uso

September 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown The Miz Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar The Miz released a new TikTok video showcasing a day where he gets to hang out with the Cleveland Browns:

@mikethemiz Day in the life: Dawg Pound Captain Big thank you to the @Cleveland Browns for an unforgettable experience. Townhall amazing after game food and drinks. #NFL ♬ original sound – MikeTheMiz

– WWE released a video showcasing 15 minutes of WWE TikToks that are better than sleep:

– WWE Shop has new shirts available for Omos and “Main Event” Jey Uso:

