WWE News: Day Of Special for Royal Rumble, Smackdown in 3 Minutes, Tribute to Jim Neidhart
February 8, 2020
– WWE Network News reports that a new WWE Day Of special is in the works for the Royal Rumble 2020 event. It’s due out on Friday, February 14 on the WWE Network.
– FOX Sports released a Smackdown in 3 Minutes recap for this week.
– The WWE Universe account posted the following tribute to the later Hall of Famer, Jim Neidhart, for his birthday today:
Take some time to remember Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart on his birthday today. #RIPAnvil 💞🖤 pic.twitter.com/MABEZVaJuK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 8, 2020
