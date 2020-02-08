wrestling / News

WWE News: Day Of Special for Royal Rumble, Smackdown in 3 Minutes, Tribute to Jim Neidhart

February 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble 2020

WWE Network News reports that a new WWE Day Of special is in the works for the Royal Rumble 2020 event. It’s due out on Friday, February 14 on the WWE Network.

– FOX Sports released a Smackdown in 3 Minutes recap for this week.

– The WWE Universe account posted the following tribute to the later Hall of Famer, Jim Neidhart, for his birthday today:

