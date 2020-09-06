wrestling / News
WWE News: Day of SummerSlam Special Set for Sept. 13, Raw ThunderDome Reaches Virtual Fan Capacity
– <WWE Network News reports that the new WWE Day Of special showcasing WWE SummerSlam 2020 is set to debut on the WWE Network on Sunday, September 13. As previously reported, a Day Of special showcasing SummerSlam 2015 is also in the works.
– WWE has announced that the virtual fan audience for the Raw ThunderDome next week has reached fan capacity. You can view that announcement below.
UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/SRuWGi2ncf
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
