wrestling / News

WWE News: Day of SummerSlam Special Set for Sept. 13, Raw ThunderDome Reaches Virtual Fan Capacity

September 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Summerslam

– <WWE Network News reports that the new WWE Day Of special showcasing WWE SummerSlam 2020 is set to debut on the WWE Network on Sunday, September 13. As previously reported, a Day Of special showcasing SummerSlam 2015 is also in the works.

– WWE has announced that the virtual fan audience for the Raw ThunderDome next week has reached fan capacity. You can view that announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Summerslam, WWE Day Of, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading