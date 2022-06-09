wrestling / News
WWE News: DC Teases Confrontation Between Peacemaker and Black Adam, Plot of Next Miz and Mrs., John Cena Reacts To Debut Match
– After the reveal of the Black Adam trailer (starring The Rock) yesterday, the Twitter account for DC’s Peacemaker series, starring John Cena, teased a confrontation between the two.
It reads: “I can take him.”
i can take him
— Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) June 8, 2022
– Here’s a synopsis for next Monday’s Miz & Mrs: “Mister perfect Miz obsesses over Social Media criticism while Maryse let’s Barb do her dirty work.”
– WWE has posted a new video in which John Cena reacts to his debut match.
