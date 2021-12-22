WWE News: DDP on His First Time Meeting The Rock, Today’s Episode of The Bump

– WWE released a new preview clip from the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin chatting with WWE Hall of Famer DDP. DDP shares the story of his first time meeting The Rock. That episode of Broken Skull Sessions is out now on Peacock. You can view that clip below:

– The full episode of today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump is now available, with appearances by Drew McIntyre, Queen Zelina & Carmella and Diamond Mine: