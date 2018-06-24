WWE News: DDP Premieres New YouTube Series, Fan Poll on Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

– DDP has premiered a new series on his DDP Yoga YouTube channel, titled We Can Rebuild You. You can see the first episode below, described as follows:

Tune in to the very first episode of our new series, We Can Rebuild You, where you’ll be able to follow real people on their quest to regain mobility. We don’t know the outcome yet but we know that anything is possible. #WeCanRebuildYou

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks fans which Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa match they enjoyed the most. The current results are:

Unsanctioned Match (NXT TakeOver: New Orleans): 46%

Chicago Street Fight (NXT TakeOver: Chicago II): 42%

Cruiserweight Classic First Round (Aug. 13, 2006): 12%