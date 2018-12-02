WWE News: Dean Ambrose Announced For Raw, Gallery From Kansas City Live Event

– Dean Ambrose is set to appear on this week’s episode of Raw. As seen in the announcement below, Ambrose will appear to address his match with Seth Rollins at TLC:

– WWE.com has a gallery of images from last night’s WWE Supershow live event in Mexico city, which you can see here. Included in the gallery are Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles.