WWE News: Dean Ambrose Pulled From WrestleMania Axxess Appearance, Promo For Rousey & Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

– Dean Ambrose has been pulled from his scheduled signing at WrestleMania Axxess, along with several other signing appearances. WWE announced that Ambrose will no longer be appearance at WrestleMania Axxess and that fans who bought a VIP ticket for Ambrose will instead be able to meet Sting and Ric Flair.

As PWInsider reports, Ambrose was in Birmingham, Alabama recently for a checkup on his recovery from the triceps tear he suffered in December. He was expected to be out nine months at the time. The Axxess signing joins several World of Wheels appearances as Ambrose signings that have been cancelled.

– WWE has posted a new promo for the WrestleMania 34 match pitting Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle against Triple H & Stephanie McMahon: