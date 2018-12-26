WWE News: Debut Episode of Xavier’s Arcade Online, Stock Surges Amidst Good Day For Market

– WWE has released the first episode of their new Xavier’s Arcade series online, featuring Xavier Woods. You can see the video below, which sees Woods head to Philadelphia for a battle in NBA Jam:

– WWE followed the general trend of the stock market as it surged following Christmas Day. WWE’s stock closed at $73.20, up $6.43 (9.63%) from the previous closing price, to make back the losses it took during the downward trend over the past week. The Dow Jones 30 as a whole was up a record 1,086 points (4.98%) on Wednesday, a rebound from its hefty drop on Christmas Eve. The market is still heavily down from the beginning of the month, though.