wrestling / News
WWE News: Dennis Rodman Calls Out Rob Gronkowski, WWE Stock Update, Ronda Rousey In Her Garden
March 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a clip from the special WWE Untold: Rodzilla Runs Wild, featuring Dennis Rodman calling out Rob Gronkowski.
He said: “Someone asked me, ‘Dennis you want to wrestle again?’ I could tell you a guy I really want to wrestle and that’s Gronkowski. I mean that guy from New England. He talks a lot of shit. I’m fifty years old, you’re 32, 33 years old, great. It don’t matter to me, let’s go ahead and do this shit. This ain’t about me making any money, I’ll just go out and wrestle his ass. Let’s go on and do it.”
– WWE stock opened at $36.25 per share this morning.
– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video in which she gives some gardening tips.
More Trending Stories
- Billy Gunn Recalls DX Getting Girls To Take Their Tops Off On the Street, Says He & Chyna Were Like Best Friends
- Matt Hardy Reveals Which TV Show Inspired Him To Create the Broken Matt Character
- Bruce Prichard Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Creative Minds from Wrestling, Says Paul Heyman Wouldn’t Make The Cut
- Eric Bischoff on Claims He Called Steve Austin Unmarketable in WCW, Austin’s Anti-WCW Skits in ECW