WWE News: Details on Why Brock Lesnar Wasn’t At Raw, Miz Gives Teaser Of New Project

– New details have emerged as to why Brock Lesnar didn’t appear on this week’s episode of Raw as scheduled. Lesnar was scheduled to appear on the show, with scripts earlier in the day for the episode including him, but he didn’t end up appearing.

According to Sports Illustrated, Lesnar’s absence was due to the fact that he is already past his contracted dates for WWE. The site adds that Lesnar is aware that he is currently slated to lose the WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and is “far more interested” in negotiating a potential new contract than he is in being a team player on his current deal.

The situation led to Reigns cutting a worked shoot-style promo where he called Lesnar out, which got the crowd behind him for the segment.

