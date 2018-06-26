WWE News: Details on Last Night’s Raw Dark Match, Natalya Has A Message For Alexa Bliss, Dash Wilder Reacts To The Revival’s Huge Raw Win

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Elias was to face Jinder Mahal in the dark match, but the match never got a chance to finish because Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns came out and took them both out before celebrating with the crowd. [Credit: WrestleZone]

– Following her win over Alexa Bliss on last night’s WWE Raw, Natalya posted the following message to Bliss…

– Dash Wilder posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the Revival’s big winover Roman Reins & Lashley on last night’s WWE Raw…