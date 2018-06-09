WWE News: Details On How Much Rey Mysterio Makes At Independent Shows, Code Orange Drummer On Working With Triple H

– In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer, via Wrestlezone, Dave Meltzer revealed that Rey Mysterio earned “between ten and twenty grand a show” for every independent appearance he makes.

– In an interview with Loudwire, Code Orange’s drummer Jami Morgan spoke about Triple H working with the production aspects of their live show. They were the first band to play at an NXT event.

He said: “It’s no bulls*it, he organized the whole thing. We played the thing and he was like, ‘It’s just perfect.’ It was amazing. It’s like a dream come true. We couldn’t have been treated better.”