Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Details On Next Episode of WWE 24, Preview of Stephanie McMahon on Undercover Boss, How Karl Anderson Got His Abs

June 9, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE 24

– The next WWE 24 special airs on June 17 at 11 PM ET on the WWE Network after the Money in the Bank post-show. It will focus on the Hardy Boyz.

Here’s a synopsis: The Hardys were extreme in and outside the ring, and nearly lost it all. Witness The Hardys’ fall from grace, and their ultimate redemption!

– Here is a preview of Stephanie McMahon on Undercover Boss, which airs Friday on CBS at 8 PM ET.

– WWE has posted a new video showing how Karl Anderson got his new abs.

article topics :

Karl Anderson, Stephanie McMahon, WWE 24, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading