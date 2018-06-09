WWE News: Details On Next Episode of WWE 24, Preview of Stephanie McMahon on Undercover Boss, How Karl Anderson Got His Abs

– The next WWE 24 special airs on June 17 at 11 PM ET on the WWE Network after the Money in the Bank post-show. It will focus on the Hardy Boyz.

Here’s a synopsis: The Hardys were extreme in and outside the ring, and nearly lost it all. Witness The Hardys’ fall from grace, and their ultimate redemption!

– Here is a preview of Stephanie McMahon on Undercover Boss, which airs Friday on CBS at 8 PM ET.

This Friday at 8/7c, the "Queen of the Ring" is going undercover as @StephMcMahon disguises herself as a photographer on @undercover_cbs! #CelebrityBoss pic.twitter.com/SKJftrCBcd — WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2018

– WWE has posted a new video showing how Karl Anderson got his new abs.