WWE News: Details on Adam Cole’s Challenger on NXT, Matches Set For Next Week
– As noted in last night’s NXT report, Adam Cole called out Twan Tucker for a match, only to have Tucker reveal that he came with Johnny Gargano who attacked the champion. Tucker was referenced on the episode as a talent from Absolute Intense Wrestling who was trained by Gargano and Candice LeRae. Clips from the segment are below:
Get it @Twan_Tucker https://t.co/8Aneblkqig
— John Thorne (@JohnThorneAIW) July 18, 2019
Twan Tucker is here to challenge for the #NXTChampionship! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rNQXkhP7Ce
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2019
#NXTChampion @AdamColePro's title is on the line against Twan Tucker and…
…SURPRISE!! The challenger didn't show up alone. 👀 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ZaZwzJGfDJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2019
– WWE has announced two more matches for next week’s NXT:
* Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest
* Io Shirai vs. Kacy Catanzaro
