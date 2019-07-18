wrestling / News

WWE News: Details on Adam Cole’s Challenger on NXT, Matches Set For Next Week

July 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole NXT 7-17-19

– As noted in last night’s NXT report, Adam Cole called out Twan Tucker for a match, only to have Tucker reveal that he came with Johnny Gargano who attacked the champion. Tucker was referenced on the episode as a talent from Absolute Intense Wrestling who was trained by Gargano and Candice LeRae. Clips from the segment are below:

– WWE has announced two more matches for next week’s NXT:

* Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest
* Io Shirai vs. Kacy Catanzaro

