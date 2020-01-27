wrestling / News

WWE News: Details on How Beth Phoenix Was Busted Open in Royal Rumble, New Bray Wyatt Bobblehead

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beth Phoenix Santina Marella Royal Rumble 2020

– Beth Phoenix was busted open in the women’s Royal Rumble match last night, and video of the show reveals how. As you can see in the clip below, Phoenix was in the corner with Bianca Belair when Belair hit her in the chest. When Phoenix threw her head back to react, she smacked the back of her head into the ring post. This happened early on after her entrance at #19 and her hair was visibily bloodied; she stayed in for just over 23 minutes until Shayna Baszler made her the match’s 28th elimination.

You can also see reaction posts from Edge and Natalya regarding Phoenix’s toughness in continuing the match:

– FOCO has released a new “Fiend” Bray Wyatt bobblehead, which you can pick up here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Beth Phoenix, Bray Wyatt, Royal Rumble, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading