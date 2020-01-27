WWE News: Details on How Beth Phoenix Was Busted Open in Royal Rumble, New Bray Wyatt Bobblehead

– Beth Phoenix was busted open in the women’s Royal Rumble match last night, and video of the show reveals how. As you can see in the clip below, Phoenix was in the corner with Bianca Belair when Belair hit her in the chest. When Phoenix threw her head back to react, she smacked the back of her head into the ring post. This happened early on after her entrance at #19 and her hair was visibily bloodied; she stayed in for just over 23 minutes until Shayna Baszler made her the match’s 28th elimination.

You can also see reaction posts from Edge and Natalya regarding Phoenix’s toughness in continuing the match:

This is how Beth Phoenix cut her head open She smashed it on the ring post, you can hear it smack #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/bgYCtJ5dOT — Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) January 27, 2020

My wife is a badass — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 27, 2020

Despite the fact that my best friend @TheBethPhoenix got even w me tonight for how I eliminated her in the first ever women’s #RoyalRumble in 2018, there’s no woman I’ve ever met who has the grit that Beth has. She was pouring blood tonight and she didn’t miss a beat. #IRONWOMAN pic.twitter.com/Mgaw3oapxT — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 27, 2020

