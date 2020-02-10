wrestling / News
WWE News: Details On Next ‘Day Of’ Documentary, The Bella Twins Have Pregnancy Photoshoot, The Rock Sends Tequila To Super Bowl Teams
– The next WWE ‘Day Of’ documentary will debut on the WWE Network on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. It will focus on the 2020 Royal Rumble and feature behind-the-scenes footage. It will be a lead-in for that night’s episode of Smackdown on FOX.
– The Bella Twins recently took part in a pregnancy photoshoot and posted a video about it.
– The Rock revealed on Twitter that he sent bottles of his Teremana tequila brand, in both flavors, to players from the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs.
As promised, I delivered special first run bottles of my @teremana tequila to every @49ers & @chiefs player in the SUPER BOWL with a personal note from me. And though I failed at my dream of making it to the NFL, Im the lucky SOB who gets to live vicariously thru their greatness. Whilst sipping my tequila with them all 😉🥃 Cheers to the AFC/SUPER BOWL WORLD Champs & the NFC Champs and their greatness. And a life long toast to always being the hardest workers in the room. Enjoy the tequila, gentlemen with your family & friends. #livingthedream 🏈 #teremanatequila 🥃
