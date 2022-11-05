wrestling / News
WWE News: Details on Next Week’s Young Rock, Feeling Ucey Shirt Now Available, Bianca Belair Appears on Celtic Warrior Workouts
November 5, 2022 | Posted by
– Here are details on the next edition of Young Rock. The next episode is titled “Rocky Sucks”:
“Miami, 1997: As Dwayne recovers from an injury, he makes a life-changing decision; upon returning to the WWF, Dwayne takes a major risk on the mic and with his character; in 2033, President Taft turns to Dwayne for help in a crisis.”
– WWE Shop now has a Feeling Ucey t-shirt.
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is Sheamus’ guest on the latest Celtic Warrior Workouts: