WWE News: Details on Next Week’s Young Rock, Feeling Ucey Shirt Now Available, Bianca Belair Appears on Celtic Warrior Workouts

November 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Young Rock - Season 2 Image Credit: Hiram Garcia/NBC

– Here are details on the next edition of Young Rock. The next episode is titled “Rocky Sucks”:

“Miami, 1997: As Dwayne recovers from an injury, he makes a life-changing decision; upon returning to the WWF, Dwayne takes a major risk on the mic and with his character; in 2033, President Taft turns to Dwayne for help in a crisis.”

– WWE Shop now has a Feeling Ucey t-shirt.

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is Sheamus’ guest on the latest Celtic Warrior Workouts:

