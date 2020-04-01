WWE News: Details On Triple H and Charlotte Flair WWE Network Specials, Sasha Banks Hypes Dream Match Mania, John Cena’s Biggest Wrestlemania Wins

– WWE has uploaded new specials to the WWE Network, including “Triple H’s Best WrestleMania Matches” and “Charlotte’s 8 Most Memorable Matches”. It’s part of the series ‘The Best of WWE’. Both compilations are hosted by Matt Camp.

Triple H’s Best Wrestlemania Matches runs just over three hours and includes:

* WWE Undisputed Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Triple H (WrestleMania X-8)

* No Holds Barred: The Undertaker vs. Triple H (WrestleMania 27)

* Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 29)

* Triple H vs. Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania 30)

* Triple H vs. Sting (WrestleMania 31)

* Triple H vs. Batista (Wrestlemania 35)

Charlotte’s 8 Most Memorable Matches also runs at over three hours and includes:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (w/ Ric Flair) vs. Natalya (w/ Bret Hart) (NXT Takeover)

* WWE Divas Championship: Nikki Bella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Night of Champions 2015)

* WWE Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Wrestlemania 32)

* Hell in a Cell match for RAW Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Hell in a Cell 2016)

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka (Wrestlemania 34)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (Survivor Series 2018)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus (Summerslam 2019)

* 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

– Sasha Banks hyped up her ‘match’ with Trish Stratus for WWE Dream Match Mania on Twitter. She will provide commentary on the WWE 2k20 simulation with Bayley.

Boss vs. Stratusfaction. You’ve wanted to see it and now you can on #WWE2K20! Tune into @WWENetwork tomorrow at 1 pm for WWE Dream Match Mania with myself & @itsBayleyWWE on commentary! @wwegames pic.twitter.com/3tlXoOihvr — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 1, 2020

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at John Cena’s biggest Wrestlemania wins.