WWE News: Details On Who’s On NXT Creative Team, Highlights From NXT Great American Bash, Bron Breakker Pays Tribute To Scott Steiner

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that the WWE NXT 2.0 creative team still reports to Bruce Prichard while Shawn Michaels oversees the brand. Johnny Russo is the head writer, with other writers including Nick Bonnano and George Carroll. Carroll recently returned to WWE a few months after he was released in January.

– Bron Breakker paid tribute to Scott Steiner with his outfit at NXT The Great American Bash.

– Here are highlights of last night’s show:

