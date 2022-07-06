WWE News: Details On Who’s On NXT Creative Team, Highlights From NXT Great American Bash, Bron Breakker Pays Tribute To Scott Steiner

– PWInsider reports that the WWE NXT 2.0 creative team still reports to Bruce Prichard while Shawn Michaels oversees the brand. Johnny Russo is the head writer, with other writers including Nick Bonnano and George Carroll. Carroll recently returned to WWE a few months after he was released in January.

– Bron Breakker paid tribute to Scott Steiner with his outfit at NXT The Great American Bash.

Who wore the patriotic singlet better? Scott Steiner or Bron Breakker #WWENXT | #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/mrCDUp1I38 — Allred The Giant (@AllredtheGiant) July 6, 2022

– Here are highlights of last night’s show: