WWE News: Details On WWE’s Creative For NXT Battle Royal, Batista To Serve As Grand Marshall For Pirate Fest, Kayla Braxton Goes Crabbing With Lacey Evans

– Fightful has some notes on the recent women’s battle royal on NXT. Deonna Purrazzo was reportedly close to being left out of the battle royal, because her status with NXT is unknown at this time following her RAW debut. She was added very late in the planning.

Jessamyn Duke, meanwhile, was not included because she recently had elbow surgery. It’s unknown why Marina Shafir was absent.

– WFLA in Tampa reports that Batista will be the Grand Marshal for the 2020 Gasparilla Pirate Fest.

– WWE has posted a clip from The Bump, with Kayla Braxton going ‘crabbing’ with Lacey Evans.