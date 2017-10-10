WWE News: Details on Sami Zayn’s Heel Actions at House Show, Dana Brooke on Raw Loss, Carmella & James Ellsworth Video

– Wrestling Inc has new details on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s alliance continuing at the Smackdown house show on Monda in East Lansing, Michigan. Owens came out to help Zayn beat Mike Kanellis. A fan in attendance said that Sami received the biggest heat of the night and “was booed out of the building.” Zayn didn’t do any of his usual babyface poses and didn’t dance around. The site noted that while Zayn was booed, Owens was cheered after he cut a promo on Shane McMahon and his Hell in a Cell win.

– Dana Brooke posted to Instagram to react to her loss at the Fatal Five-Way match on RAW last night. Emma won the match and earned a shot at Asuka in the latter’s main roster debut at TLC. Brooke noted that while she’s frustrated, she’ll never quit:

– Here is video of Carmella and James Ellsworth backstage before tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Carmella forces Ellsworth to bark like a dog and drink from a dog bowl: