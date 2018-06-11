wrestling
WWE News: Details on Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays. Goldust on Tonight’s WWE Photo Shoot
June 11, 2018 | Posted by
– There is a Smackdown live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas at First National Bank Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship, Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Johnny Candido (36)
* Mike Enos (55)
* Magnum TA (59)
– A new WWE Photo Shoot will air tonight after Raw on WWE Network. Tonight’s show will feature Goldust.