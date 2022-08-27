wrestling / News
WWE News: Detroit Show Set for Dec. 27, Note on Monday’s Raw, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that WWE is going to be returning to Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, December 27 as part of the company’s post-Christmas holiday live tour. The event will be held at the Little Caesars Arena.
– The Barclays Center is locally advertising a match between Seth Rollins and Riddle for Monday’s edition of Raw in Brooklyn, New York.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up: