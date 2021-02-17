WWE News: Dexter Lumis Gets Creepy With New Twitter Profile Picture, WWE Holding ‘Stump the Bump’ Contest, New Replica Belt On Sale

– In a post on Twitter, Dexter Lumis revealed that his new profile picture on the service is a blurry photo of himself kidnapping Austin Theory from NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day.

– WWE has announced a new ‘Stump the Bump’ trivia contest.

We’ve got one question for you: Can you stump WWE’s The Bump?

WWE’s The Bump is looking for eight WWE trivia experts to clash in the Stump The Bump trivia contest, with the winner going on to challenge our trivia Grand Champion Mike Brown. The winner of that trivia showdown will receive a replica WWE Championship signed by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels along with two tickets to a future WWE Live Event of their choosing.

Show us why you’ve got what It takes to defeat our Grand Champion by sending us a video that puts your WWE trivia prowess on full display (three minutes or less with no music or video playing behind you). Submit your video entry on Twitter by tagging @WWETheBump and using #StumpTheBumpContest. The deadline to submit your entry is Monday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. ET.

The participants in the Stump The Bump trivia contest will be revealed Wednesday, Feb. 24, during WWE’s The Bump, streaming at 10 a.m. ET on all of WWE’s digital and social media platforms.

– WWE Shop is selling a deluxe replica of the Undisputed WWE Championship.