WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page Releasing New Book Next Summer, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Diamond Dallas Page is releasing a new book next summer. The book is titled Own Your Life: How to Make Yourself Positively Unstoppable and will release in August from Rodale Books. The synopsis reads:

World-renowned wrestling champion turned fitness guru Diamond Dallas Page wants to transform your life.

He believes that the primary reason so many of us are stuck, whether in unhappy relationships, dead-end jobs, or with self-destructive habits, is because we choose not to truly take ownership of our lives. In this straightforward and insightful book, DDP has created a 13-week fitness and nutrition program that will strip away your litany of excuses and motivate you to get honest, take action, and take ownership?and show you taking control of your pain lets you take control of your life.

Combining workout principles and yoga with elements of rehabilitation, and filled with powerful stories of transformation, Own Your Life shows you how to overcome any obstacle to create a magnificent, healthy life.

– THe Madden Tournament begins on the latest UpUpDownDown. You can see it below, with The Miz taking on Titus O’Neil: