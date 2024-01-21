wrestling / News
WWE News: Dijak on What Will Happen If He Gives His Sunglasses to a Kid, R-Truth Gets Happy Birthday Wishes, Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest Preview
– WWE NXT Superstar Dijak recently commented to an X user imagining him putting sunglasses on a kid sitting ringside like Bret Hart. Dijak wrote in response, “Bro I literally yelled at my actual children when they were ringside… if I ever put my glasses on a kid you can bet your ass I’m about to big boot the shades right off that little ****.”
– R-Truth recently turned 52 years old on Friday. He got some happy birthday wishes from The Miz, The Judgment Day, and more. You can check out his video below:
Thank you EVERYONE! 🙏🏾 #everybody #allofyall @mikethemiz @FinnBalor @ArcherOfInfamy @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 @jd_mcdonagh #livelaughlove 🫶🏿 #thankyou pic.twitter.com/IDfwLWm79d
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) January 21, 2024
– WWE released a preview video for Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre on tomorrow’s Raw:
