– WWE NXT Superstar Dijak recently commented to an X user imagining him putting sunglasses on a kid sitting ringside like Bret Hart. Dijak wrote in response, “Bro I literally yelled at my actual children when they were ringside… if I ever put my glasses on a kid you can bet your ass I’m about to big boot the shades right off that little ****.”

– R-Truth recently turned 52 years old on Friday. He got some happy birthday wishes from The Miz, The Judgment Day, and more. You can check out his video below:

– WWE released a preview video for Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre on tomorrow’s Raw: