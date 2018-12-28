wrestling / News
WWE News: Disappointing Attendance at Post-Christmas Shows, Paige Has High Hopes for 2019, NXT Stars Give Back in Orlando
December 28, 2018 | Posted by
– According to the WON, the attendance at Wednesday’s Madison Square Garden event was disappointing. The event drew 11,900 fans in attendance, the lowest for the traditional post-Christmas show in years. The Chicago show from the same night did 6,000 fans, compared to the usual 10,000.
– The latest video from the WWE Performance Center is online with Ricochet, Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and more giving back at a “Give Kids the World” event in Orlando:
– Paige posted to Twitter expressing her optimism for the year to come. The former Smackdown GM posted:
One year since the night in Uniondale. So crazy how quickly time passes. 2019 is gonna be a wonderful year. I can feel it 😊
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 28, 2018