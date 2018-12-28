WWE News: Most Disliked WWE Youtube Videos of 2018, New Bobby Lashley Shirt Available, Kacy Catanzaro At WWE MSG Event

– Forbes has a list of the ten WWE videos on Youtube with the most dislikes, which features Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar dominating. Here’s the list:

1. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley (RAW: July 24): 42,000 dislikes (53.2%); 37,000 likes

2. Roman Reigns attacked by Brock Lesnar (RAW: March 19): 19,000 dislikes (16.2%); 98,000 likes

3. Braun Strowman destroys a TV production truck (RAW: January 15): 17,000 dislikes (11.9%); 126,000 likes

4. Brock Lesnar defeats Braun Strowman (WWE Crown Jewel): 14,000 dislikes (51.9%); 13,000 likes

5. Ronda Rousey suspended (RAW: June 18): 13,000 dislikes (7%); 174,000 likes

6. Roman Reigns unleashes on Brock Lesnar (RAW: April 2): 12,000 dislikes (7.95%); 139,000 likes

7. Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar ambush Roman Reigns (RAW: August 13): 12,000 dislikes (16.4%); 61,000 likes

8. Shane McMahon replaces The Miz against Dolph Ziggler (WWE Crown Jewel): 11,000 dislikes (55.8%); 8,700 likes

9. Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella (full match)(WWE Evolution): 9,500 dislikes (8.7%); 100,000 likes

10. The Shield get ambushed (RAW: September 3): 9,200 dislikes (17.3%); 44,000 likes

– WWE has a new Bobby Lashley t-shirt available.

– Kacy Catanzaro was at WWE’s live event in Madison Square Garden this week, as she lives in New Jersey.