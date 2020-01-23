wrestling / News

WWE News: #DIY and Moustache Mountain Show Respect Before Worlds Collide, Dark Matches Before NXT

January 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
#DIY Moustache Mountain NXT

– #DIY and Moustache Mountain had a meeting ahead of their match at Worlds Collide on this week’s NXT. WWE posted video of the two offering a show of respect before their match this weekend:

Fightful reports that the following matches took place before tonight’s NXT:

* Moustache Mountain defeated Kona Reeves & Brendan Vink
* Cameron Grimes defeated Babatunde

