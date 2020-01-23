wrestling / News
WWE News: #DIY and Moustache Mountain Show Respect Before Worlds Collide, Dark Matches Before NXT
January 23, 2020 | Posted by
– #DIY and Moustache Mountain had a meeting ahead of their match at Worlds Collide on this week’s NXT. WWE posted video of the two offering a show of respect before their match this weekend:
– Fightful reports that the following matches took place before tonight’s NXT:
* Moustache Mountain defeated Kona Reeves & Brendan Vink
* Cameron Grimes defeated Babatunde
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee Reacts To CM Punk’s Praise on WWE Backstage, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
- Eric Bischoff On WWE Pushing Roman Reigns Too Soon, Getting Fans to Accept New Main Eventers, Making It Feel Organic
- Triple H Addresses Rumor That The Game Nickname Was Originally Intended For Owen Hart
- Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW