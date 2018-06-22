Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Comments on Angry Twitter Fans, Stock Up

June 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Dolph Ziggler Raw 61818

– Dolph Ziggler posted to Twitter commenting on fans getting angry with his Intercontinental Championship win over Seth Rollins on Raw. You can see his post below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $67.14, up $0.60 (0.9%) from the previous closing price.

