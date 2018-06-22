WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Comments on Angry Twitter Fans, Stock Up

– Dolph Ziggler posted to Twitter commenting on fans getting angry with his Intercontinental Championship win over Seth Rollins on Raw. You can see his post below:

#TFW angry marks tell you how angry they are but specify that their anger is not the right kind of anger that they wanted & that’s actually why they’re angry, which is not at all

🚨🤷🏼‍♂️💰 pic.twitter.com/VpIlXsZRge — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) June 21, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $67.14, up $0.60 (0.9%) from the previous closing price.