WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Comments On Goldberg Altercation, Dakota Kai Counts Down To Her Return

September 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Dolph Ziggler gave his thoughts on his recent confrontation he had with Goldberg at at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas, which resulted in the two being pulled apart. He wrote on Twitter:

– Dakota Kai noted on her own Twitter account that there are only four nights left until she makes her return to NXT.

Dakota Kai, Dolph Ziggler

