WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Comments On Goldberg Altercation, Dakota Kai Counts Down To Her Return

Dolph Ziggler gave his thoughts on his recent confrontation he had with Goldberg at at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas, which resulted in the two being pulled apart. He wrote on Twitter:

dipshit took a break from ruining wrestling to ruin my night off. I’m not interested. get a hobby or go fishing or something. Maybe you can do that without getting hurt. no other warning or comments on this, from me. Thanks — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) September 21, 2019

– Dakota Kai noted on her own Twitter account that there are only four nights left until she makes her return to NXT.