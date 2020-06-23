WWE News: Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler Comment on Ziggler’s Raw Return, Smackdown Preview Video, Network Adds Compilations for Ron Simmons and Big Show

– Dolph Ziggler made his return tot he Raw roster last night, and he challenged Drew McIntyre to a WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules next month. Following the return, Drew McIntyre commented on Ziggler taking credit for his success. Also, Ziggler commented on his return as well via Twitter. You can check out their tweets below.

Drew McIntyre wrote, “You can take credit for whatever you want brother…especially what Big Daddy Claymore does to you at #ExtremeRules.” Meanwhile, Ziggler posted, “Hi RAW, ps: If you’re mad now, just wait until extreme rules.”

– WWE released a new preview for this week’s episode of Smackdown on FOX. This week’s show will further the angle between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Also, Sheamus promises to raise a toast to Jeff Hardy. You can check out that preview video below.

– The WWE Network has added some video carousels for WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons and Big Show.