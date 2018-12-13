wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Hypes Comedy Tour, Stephanie McMahon Shares Photo From First WWE Job, WWE Now on Chile Tryouts
– Dolph Ziggler has posted several messages over the last couple of days to Twitter hyping his comedy tour. Ziggler, who cleared out his Twitter account a couple of days ago of all past tweets, has shared several messages promoting the DZ Comedy Tour with Sarah Tiana:
🚨🚨🚨due to amazing turnout & word of mouth, I’m proud to announce the DZ COMEDY TOUR with @sarahtiana VIP meet & greets/LIVE Ask The Heel & cool new merch + you never know what special guests may show up 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yzdEtrQ9Ce
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 11, 2018
If I post a flyer announcing a comedy tour with the cities and dates (+ club names) & you read it and then tweet me, asking if “city X” is on there, knowing it is not…
maybe this show isn’t for you
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 11, 2018
In the coming weeks I will post ALL ticket links/details/etc. just wanted to get the poster out there & show word of mouth really jump started this tour! Several more to come! Thank you for the support
🚨if you’d like DZ & @sarahtiana to come to your city, tag your club🚨 pic.twitter.com/AESvsshUYc
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 11, 2018
DZ Comedy Tour off & running. If your city is not on this poster, not to worry, SEVERAL more dates are being added in the coming months (including overseas)
🚨🚨🚨shirts will be available online VERY soon🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/F5HVJyFQ04
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 12, 2018
🚨PHOENIX 🚨BALTIMORE
🚨POUGHKEEPSIE 🚨ST. LOUIS
🚨EDMONTON 🚨MINNEAPOLIS
🚨CLEVELAND 🚨TOLEDO
+ many more to come… https://t.co/ndpFdSoMeZ
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 13, 2018
– The latest WWE Now video has Quetzalli Bulnes looking at last week’s tryouts in Santiago, Chile:
– Stephanie McMahon shared an old photo of her as a kid modeling WWE merchandise, specifically a Rockers T-Shirt:
My first job at @WWE was modeling merch! Did anyone else have this awesome Rockers tee??? #TBT pic.twitter.com/dopSYzhfyK
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 13, 2018