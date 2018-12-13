Quantcast

 

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Hypes Comedy Tour, Stephanie McMahon Shares Photo From First WWE Job, WWE Now on Chile Tryouts

December 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dolph Ziggler Smackdown 21418

– Dolph Ziggler has posted several messages over the last couple of days to Twitter hyping his comedy tour. Ziggler, who cleared out his Twitter account a couple of days ago of all past tweets, has shared several messages promoting the DZ Comedy Tour with Sarah Tiana:

– The latest WWE Now video has Quetzalli Bulnes looking at last week’s tryouts in Santiago, Chile:

– Stephanie McMahon shared an old photo of her as a kid modeling WWE merchandise, specifically a Rockers T-Shirt:

