WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Insults Fans Who Cheer For Goldberg, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown, WWE Hiring Production Assistant For NXT UK

– In a post on Twitter, Dolph Ziggler took a shot at fans for cheering when Goldberg returns to WWE TV after those same fans (according to Ziggler) complain about Goldberg returning online.

He wrote: “The same fans that do nothing but constantly complain online about stuff like this, legit squeal for joy when it happens. Pathetic”

A fan suggested Vince McMahon piped in the crowd noise and Ziggler replied: “Do you really believe that’s what happened here?”

– Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX includes a match between Finn Balor and Baron Corbin. John Cena is also advertised although a match or segment involving him hasn’t been announced.

– WWE is currently looking for a production assistant for NXT UK. You can find the listing here.

The job’s description reads: “WWE is seeking an enthusiastic, imaginative, and detail-oriented Production Assistant who has knowledge of TV production and the desire to create and tell stories, to join the WWE Media Team. With a concentration in WWE’s weekly in-ring program NXT UK, this eager team member will see projects through from conception to completion and operate under quick turnaround parameters.”

Key responsibilities include:

* Produce and edit video content for the Fastest Growing Brand in all of WWE – NXT UK.

* Edit features based on weekly match content and storylines for integration into programming and social media.

* Oversee weekly graphic requests.

* Edit multiple projects concurrently, maintaining product vision.

* Assist in post-production of weekly in-ring content to ensure flow and continuity.

* Manage each assigned project’s life cycle, from creation through post-launch that engages on multiple levels, providing viewers with shareable experiences.

* Responsible for quality control for all aspects of production and content for video projects.

* Manage and organize footage to maintain efficient workflow.

* Cultivate a positive team dynamic and work collaboratively with all levels.

* Work alongside WWE’s Creative departments to design high end graphic elements.

* Interact with WWE Talent in a professional manner.

* Maintain a robust understanding of the production and post-production processes within WWE Media team.

* Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands, and products.

* Must be able to quickly and accurately apply feedback given to projects.