WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Launching Comedy Tour, New Becky Lynch Interview, The Bar Goes Shopping
December 10, 2018
– Dolph Ziggler announced on social media that he is launching a new comedy tour with special guest Sarah Tiana.
🚨DZ COMEDY TOUR🚨
is off & Runnin’ (with the devil) & special guest @sarahtiana
🔥🤘🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/F2CP8cRWi1
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 10, 2018
your attendance & reviews have made this all possible. Still pretty unreal. All ticket links will be posted throughout the upcoming weeks!
PS: don’t worry, that Jan 27 show is AFTER the royal rumble
(& across the street)
🤡🤡🤡
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 10, 2018
– App.com has published a new interview with Becky Lynch.
– WWE has posted a new video with The Bar going shopping at DXL Men’s Apparel: