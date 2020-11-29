WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Praises The Street Profits, Tyler Breeze Hits UUDD Milestone, Summer Rae Celebrates Birthday

– In a post on Twitter, Dolph Ziggler praised the Street Profits after last night’s Smackdown, although it turned out to be a backhanded compliment.

He wrote: “Street Profits are a great team, very entertaining and to top it all off, just really good kids. They are going to be fantastic former champions #SmackDown”

– Tyler Breeze has been the UpUpDownDown LeftRightLeftRight champion for a whole year.

– Summer Rae turned 31 years old today.

She wrote on Twitter: “Today I am 37. I am not married. I do not have kids. I have a long list of things I still want to accomplish career wise. But I am not any less of a woman bc of these things! I am on my own path. I am strong. I am loving. I am smart. And I am proud of myself. Love y’all”