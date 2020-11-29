wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Praises The Street Profits, Tyler Breeze Hits UUDD Milestone, Summer Rae Celebrates Birthday
– In a post on Twitter, Dolph Ziggler praised the Street Profits after last night’s Smackdown, although it turned out to be a backhanded compliment.
He wrote: “Street Profits are a great team, very entertaining and to top it all off, just really good kids. They are going to be fantastic former champions #SmackDown”
Street Profits are a great team, very entertaining and to top it all off, just really good kids. They are going to be fantastic former champions #SmackDown
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) November 28, 2020
– Tyler Breeze has been the UpUpDownDown LeftRightLeftRight champion for a whole year.
Holy 🐬! @MmmGorgeous has officially been #UUDD *AHEM* #LRLR champion for over a YEAR?! How does this make you feel? #Blessed or #Stressed? 😂 pic.twitter.com/PDkPtUi2KH
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) November 28, 2020
– Summer Rae turned 31 years old today.
She wrote on Twitter: “Today I am 37. I am not married. I do not have kids. I have a long list of things I still want to accomplish career wise. But I am not any less of a woman bc of these things! I am on my own path. I am strong. I am loving. I am smart. And I am proud of myself. Love y’all”
Today I am 37. I am not married. I do not have kids. I have a long list of things I still want to accomplish career wise. But I am not any less of a woman bc of these things! I am on my own path. I am strong. I am loving. I am smart. And I am proud of myself. Love y’all ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/V3MgAmeV4v
— Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) November 28, 2020
