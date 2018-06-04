Quantcast

 

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Presents Award, Money in the Bank WWE Network Collection Coming, Bonus Clips From Total Bellas

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Dolph Ziggler presented an award at the Wounded Warrior Project Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner in New York City. He gave the Courage Award to Andrew Coughlan, who helps veterans after a tour of Iraq in 2003.

– E! and WWE have released two bonus clips from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:

– WWe has released a preview of their upcoming WWE Network collection, which focuses on Money in the Bank ladder matches.

