WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Promises to End Money Night Rollins, Bayley Does Q&A in San Diego
June 25, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of Dolph discussing his Intercontinental Championship defense against Seth Rollins on tonight’s Raw. You can see the video below, in which Ziggler says he lives for a challenge and appreciates tonight’s match, but vows that Monday Night Rollins will come to an end tonight. He adds that the new alliance with Drew McIntyre is here to stay:
– Here is video of a Q&A Bayley did at a Cricket Wireless store at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego: