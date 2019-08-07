WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Says His Mindset Is Refusing to Lose, Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Colleague, Ryder and Hawkins Comic-Con Vlog

– Dolph Ziggler shared a message today on Twitter sharing his mindset ahead of his match against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Summerslam 2019. Ziggler says he has a “permanent chip” on his shoulder and that his mindset is not about stealing the show. His mindset is that he refuses to lose. You can read the statement tweeted out by Dolph Ziggler below:

no matter what you think about dz:

I look like a million bucks (1.5 actually)

I don’t get ring rust

I don’t care what’s supposed to happen

permanent chip on my shoulder

my mindset isn’t to steal the show, maybe it’s: refuse to lose

see you at #SummerSlam @Ryback22

Ziggler will face Goldberg in a one-one-one match on Sunday, August 11 at Summerslam. The card will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

– WWE’s Stephanie McMahon posted a message on Twitter where she congratulated WWE SVP of Data Strategy, Pam Murrin, on being named by by the Sports Business Journal for their 2019 Class of Game Changers. You can check out her tweet below.

Congratulations to @WWE's own SVP, Data Strategy, Pam Murrin, on being named to the 2019 class of @sbjsbd Game Changers! Data and analytics play a critical role in today’s ever evolving media landscape and Pam and her team lead the way for #WWE! https://t.co/WY3qDtDuLu — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 6, 2019

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins shared a new vlog from this year’s San Diego Comic-Conf or their Major Wrestling Figure YouTube channel. You can check out that video below.