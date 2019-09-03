wrestling / News

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode Comment on Raw Win, Hawkins & Ryder Joining Clash of Champions Watch-Along

September 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted video of Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode reacting to their win over Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder on Raw. You can see the video below of the two talking about how they’re the best tag team in WWE:

– Hawkins and Ryder also appeared in a video backstage after the match, where they were committed to keeping the Era of Gratitude going. They also confirmed that they will be part of the watch-along for Clash of Champions:

