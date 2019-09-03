wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode Comment on Raw Win, Hawkins & Ryder Joining Clash of Champions Watch-Along
September 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode reacting to their win over Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder on Raw. You can see the video below of the two talking about how they’re the best tag team in WWE:
– Hawkins and Ryder also appeared in a video backstage after the match, where they were committed to keeping the Era of Gratitude going. They also confirmed that they will be part of the watch-along for Clash of Champions:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Triple H Saying that CM Punk’s Butt Was Too Big & Soft, Creative Not Being Behind Punk as Champion
- Tony Khan Weighs in on Kylie Rae’s Release, AEW on TNT Series Name, Kenny Omega’s Loss to PAC, CM Punk Not Being At All Out
- Will Ospreay Asks Adam Cole If They’re Cool After Britt Baker Beats Up Bea Priestley, Cole Responds
- Baron Corbin Mocks ‘Dumb Smarks’ Over Chris Jericho’s AEW Title Win