WWE News: Dolph Ziggler on His Royal Rumble Strategy, BT Sport No Filter Behind the Scenes Video

– WWE released a backstage interview with Dolph Ziggler, where he talks about his strategy for the Royal Rumble tonight. You can check out that video below. Dolph Ziggler stated the following:

“I’m kind of thinking of every possible scenario I could possibly be in, strengths and weaknesses at weighing things out. I’m pretty good at these kinds of matches even though I’ve never sealed the deal and won. So, I’m prepared for anything, and you can ask anyone else, they don’t have the experience, they don’t have the stamina, they don’t have the brain for this. I do, but the reason is I sit around, and I contemplate every possible thing. It’s basically like the money ball stats in my head, but I also have the skills to back it up.”

– BT Sport released a behind-the-scenes No Filter video showcasing Smackdown and Worlds Collide ahead of tonight’s Royal Rumble event. You can check out that video below.