WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Says Mandy Rose Is Obsessed With Him, Ronda Rousey Plays Fall Guys, Clips From EVOLVE and PROGRESS on WWE Network

September 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As we reported earlier today, Mandy Rose has been moved to the RAW brand thanks to the Miz. Mandy isn’t thrilled about it, but it seems Dolph Ziggler isn’t happy either.

He wrote on Twitter: “She’s like, OBSESSED with me.

Ziggler worked with Sonya Deville against Mandy and Otis earlier this year.

– Ronda Rousey streamed the hit multiplayer game Fall Guys on her Youtube recently.

– WWE Network has shared previews of EVOLVE, PROGRESS and ICW specials on the streaming service.

