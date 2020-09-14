WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Set For RAW Underground Tonight, Backstage Photo of 205 Live Roster, New A-Kid Promo

– Dolph Ziggler revealed on Twitter that he will take part in RAW Underground on tonight’s episode.

– Santos Escobar posted a new photo to Twitter showing the roster of 205 Live in one group shot. It includes Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, The Brian Kendrick, Ever-Rise, and Drew Gulak.

– NXT UK has posted a new promo for A-Kid online.