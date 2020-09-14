wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Set For RAW Underground Tonight, Backstage Photo of 205 Live Roster, New A-Kid Promo
September 14, 2020
– Dolph Ziggler revealed on Twitter that he will take part in RAW Underground on tonight’s episode.
Walking into #RAW Underground tonight, like… pic.twitter.com/kukbd0LTmO
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) September 14, 2020
– Santos Escobar posted a new photo to Twitter showing the roster of 205 Live in one group shot. It includes Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, The Brian Kendrick, Ever-Rise, and Drew Gulak.
@WWE205Live …CRAZY talented division…. And I am the #Emperor 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 #LegadoDelFantasma☠️ pic.twitter.com/m9oRDgKBIe
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) September 13, 2020
– NXT UK has posted a new promo for A-Kid online.
