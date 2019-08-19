wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Takes a Shot at Roman Reigns, Bella Twins Hype Family Feud Appearance
– Dolph Ziggler wants you to keep Roman Reigns in your thoughts after his recent near-misses with a mystery attacker. Okay, not really. Ziggler took to his Twitter account to sarcastically take shots at Reigns for having fan sympathy for his nearly being crushed by a forklift and hit by a car when Ziggler himself gets no sympathy for his hardships:
Bella Fam takin’ over @FamilyFeud with @IAmSteveHarvey against the MMA Family tonight! Right now on @ABC!! ❤️N #BellaFam #BellaArmy #familyfeud pic.twitter.com/yF6SRyYSP3
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 19, 2019
– The Bella Twins posted the following to Twitter hyping their family’s appearance on Family Feud tonight against MMA’s Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, Tyron Woodley, Ilima Lei Macfarlane, and Ryan Bader:
