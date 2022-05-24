wrestling / News

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Tweets Photo With Naomi, The Miz & Maryse Share Their Pet Peeves, Raw Video Highlights

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– While WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has not said much following WWE indefinitely suspending Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out of Raw last week, he did tweet out a photo showing him with Naomi yesterday, which you can see below:

– The Miz and Maryse appeared in a video where they share their pet peeves:

– Below are some video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:











