wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Tweets Photo With Naomi, The Miz & Maryse Share Their Pet Peeves, Raw Video Highlights
May 24, 2022 | Posted by
– While WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has not said much following WWE indefinitely suspending Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out of Raw last week, he did tweet out a photo showing him with Naomi yesterday, which you can see below:
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 23, 2022
– The Miz and Maryse appeared in a video where they share their pet peeves:
– Below are some video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Responds To Fan Who Tells Him To Keep Politics Out Of Wrestling
- Backstage Update on WWE Management’s View on Naomi & Sasha Banks Situation
- Jim Ross On WWE Never Doing Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan Match, His Opinion On Why Austin Didn’t Want It
- WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Not Under A Legends Contract, Undertaker Involved